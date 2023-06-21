Close
Southbound Loop 101 lanes reopen after shutdown from rollover crash in Peoria

Jun 20, 2023, 7:31 PM | Updated: 9:09 pm

rollover crash shut down traffic on SB Loop 101...

(Arizona Department of Traffic Twitter photo)

(Arizona Department of Traffic Twitter photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Southbound drivers on the Agua Fria Freeway are upgrading their traffic speed from a slow to a crawl now that the freeway partially reopened at around 7:45 p.m in Peoria.

Although the center and right lanes are still blocked, the HOV and left lanes are open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

“Please be patient as the delay clears,” ADOT announced on Twitter.

A rollover crash shut down multiple lanes for around an hour on Tuesday evening.

Traffic cameras showed an upside-down stuck and two smashed cars near Thunderbird Road at around 6:40 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 had been shut down due to the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

All southbound traffic had to exit before Thunderbird Road.

