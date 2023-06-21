PHOENIX — Southbound drivers on the Agua Fria Freeway are upgrading their traffic speed from a slow to a crawl now that the freeway partially reopened at around 7:45 p.m in Peoria.

Although the center and right lanes are still blocked, the HOV and left lanes are open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

“Please be patient as the delay clears,” ADOT announced on Twitter.

A rollover crash shut down multiple lanes for around an hour on Tuesday evening.

Traffic cameras showed an upside-down stuck and two smashed cars near Thunderbird Road at around 6:40 p.m.

UPDATE: L-101 SB (Agua Fria) is CLOSED at Thunderbird Road due to this crash. All SB traffic must exit before Thunderbird Road. https://t.co/aIl1dflQik — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 21, 2023

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 had been shut down due to the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

All southbound traffic had to exit before Thunderbird Road.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.