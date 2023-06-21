Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kansas man charged with making online threats against Nashville Pride festival

Jun 20, 2023, 5:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Kansas man is facing federal charges of making threats on social media to build bombs and carry out a mass shooting at a Nashville Pride festival.

According to U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis’ office, the indictment unsealed Tuesday against a 25-year-old from Hoisington, Kansas charges him with two counts of transmitting an interstate threat about the Nashville Pride Festival and Parade. The event is scheduled for June 24 to 25.

An indictment says the man on April 26 commented on a sponsored Nashville Pride post on Facebook, threatening to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event.”

On the same day, he posted another comment in which he threatened to commit a mass shooting and used a homophobic slur, the indictment said.

FBI agents arrested the man Thursday at his home in Kansas and he appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday in Kansas.

“We will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” Leventis, the U.S. attorney, said in a news release. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to ensure that the civil rights of all persons are protected.”

A conviction carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

The event will go on as planned — it will be fenced with controlled access, secured with bag checks at the entrance and bolstered by security workers stationed throughout the festival, Brady Ruffin, Nashville Pride’s media coordinator, told The Tennessean. Event planners are working with city, state and federal entities on safety measures, as well, Ruffin said.

Ruffin said “no credible threat existed or currently exists” to the event.

“We look forward to creating a safe and secure space for the LGBTQ+ community to be authentically and vulnerably themselves this weekend at the Nashville Pride Parade and Festival,” Ruffin told the newspaper.

United States News

FILE- Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over the ...

Associated Press

Native American tribes say Supreme Court challenge was never just about foster kids

Native American nations say the Supreme Court's rejection of a challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act has reaffirmed their power to withstand threats from state governments.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reach settlement in divorce

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage. Hammer’s attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody, child support, spousal […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Charges are dropped against 2 hospital employees in psychiatric patient’s death

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped criminal charges against two hospital employees in the death of a man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted to a Virginia psychiatric hospital. Seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees were charged with second-degree murder in the March 6 death […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: June 18 The Washington Post on use of excessive force by police officers in the U.S. George Floyd was far from the first or only one. Men shot during foot chases or no-knock raids; a 14-year-old boy held by the throat, beaten with a flashlight […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A former CNN television producer who had pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a U.S. District Court hearing in Vermont. John Griffin of Stamford, Connecticut, pleaded guilty […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Counter-terrorism experts say Africa is the world’s terrorism hot spot with half of 2022’s victims

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Counter-terrorism experts said Tuesday that Africa is now the world’s terrorism hot spot, with half of the victims killed last year in sub-Saharan Africa, though al-Qaida and Islamic State affiliates remain widespread, persistent and active elsewhere around the globe. Interpol, the international criminal police agency, also reported during a panel discussion […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Kansas man charged with making online threats against Nashville Pride festival