Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reach settlement in divorce

Jun 20, 2023, 4:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage.

Hammer’s attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets. A judge will need to sign off on the proposed agreement and declare the two divorced.

The settlement comes weeks after LA County prosecutors declined to charge Hammer in an investigation stemming from a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. They cited a lack of evidence to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hammer said on Instagram that after a long public silence that “I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name has been cleared.”

Allegations of sexual violence from women early in 2021 derailed Hammer’s career, and he has not worked in Hollywood since.

Hammer and Chambers separated, and she filed for divorce, in 2020.

The 36-year-old actor is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger.”

Chambers, 40, is a television personality who has had shows on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel.

The two began dating in 2007 and married in 2010. They have an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

The terms of their agreement were not revealed, and are often sealed from public view in such cases.

United States News

Associated Press

Alleged shooter at Washington state music festival was stationed at US Army base

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The alleged gunman who fired into a crowd killing two people at a Washington state music festival Saturday was stationed at a U.S. Army base in Western Washington, law enforcement officials said Tuesday. James M. Kelly, 26, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord was booked into the Grant County Jail Tuesday on investigation […]

20 hours ago

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)...

Associated Press

Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election

Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, concocted a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, a prosecutor said Tuesday in arguing that Eastman be disbarred.

20 hours ago

(Associated Press photo)...

Associated Press

A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son are on the missing submersible

Time is ticking. These passengers on the missing Titanic submersible may not have enough oxygen to survive the next few days.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah school district returns the Bible to shelves after appeals and outcry

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned them from middle and elementary schools last month. The Davis School District, which educates 72,000 students north of Salt Lake City, said in a statement on Tuesday that its board […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor Biberaj wins reelection nomination in Virginia Democratic primary

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Incumbent Buta Biberaj, one of three prosecutors in northern Virginia who faced tough challenges after being elected four years ago on a reform agenda, has won her Democratic primary over challenger Elizabeth Lancaster. Biberaj, the commonwealth’s attorney in Loudoun County, raised significantly more money, but Lancaster had earned the endorsement of […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas man charged with making online threats against Nashville Pride festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Kansas man is facing federal charges of making threats on social media to build bombs and carry out a mass shooting at a Nashville Pride festival. According to U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis’ office, the indictment unsealed Tuesday against a 25-year-old from Hoisington, Kansas charges him with two counts of […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reach settlement in divorce