ARIZONA NEWS

Juvenile arrested after man fatally shot in West Valley suburb

Jun 20, 2023, 10:00 AM

File photo of an El Mirage Police Department vehicle. A juvenile was arrested after a Phoenix man w...

(Facebook Photo/El Mirage Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/El Mirage Police Department)

PHOENIX — A juvenile was arrested after a Phoenix man was fatally shot in a West Valley suburb on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near El Mirage and Cactus roads around 12:30 p.m., the El Mirage Police Department said.

They found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a BMW sedan.

The 22-year-old victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Community members provided a description of the suspect and told officers he fled to a house in the neighborhood.

Officers surrounded the house, and the suspect was apprehended around 2 p.m. after trying to get away through neighboring yards, police said.

He was booked into the juvenile detention facility on multiple counts, including murder, aggravated assault and possessing a firearm as a minor.

The suspect’s name and age were not released.

