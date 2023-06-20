Juvenile arrested after man fatally shot in West Valley suburb

PHOENIX — A juvenile was arrested after a Phoenix man was fatally shot in a West Valley suburb on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near El Mirage and Cactus roads around 12:30 p.m., the El Mirage Police Department said.

They found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a BMW sedan.

The 22-year-old victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Community members provided a description of the suspect and told officers he fled to a house in the neighborhood.

Officers surrounded the house, and the suspect was apprehended around 2 p.m. after trying to get away through neighboring yards, police said.

He was booked into the juvenile detention facility on multiple counts, including murder, aggravated assault and possessing a firearm as a minor.

The suspect’s name and age were not released.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.