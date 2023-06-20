ARIZONA NEWS
Juvenile arrested after man fatally shot in West Valley suburb
Jun 20, 2023, 10:00 AM
(Facebook Photo/El Mirage Police Department)
PHOENIX — A juvenile was arrested after a Phoenix man was fatally shot in a West Valley suburb on Monday, authorities said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near El Mirage and Cactus roads around 12:30 p.m., the El Mirage Police Department said.
They found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a BMW sedan.
The 22-year-old victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.
Community members provided a description of the suspect and told officers he fled to a house in the neighborhood.
Officers surrounded the house, and the suspect was apprehended around 2 p.m. after trying to get away through neighboring yards, police said.
He was booked into the juvenile detention facility on multiple counts, including murder, aggravated assault and possessing a firearm as a minor.
The suspect’s name and age were not released.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.