Man found dead on Black Mountain hiking tail in Cave Creek

Jun 20, 2023, 8:31 AM

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating the death of a man after his body was found on a hiking trail in Cave Creek Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to the Black Mountain Hiking Trail around 5 a.m. regarding a dead person, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was found near Military and School House roads.

“At this point in the investigation, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death,” MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said in an email.

No additional information is available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

