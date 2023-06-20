Man found dead on Black Mountain hiking tail in Cave Creek

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating the death of a man after his body was found on a hiking trail in Cave Creek Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to the Black Mountain Hiking Trail around 5 a.m. regarding a dead person, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was found near Military and School House roads.

“At this point in the investigation, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death,” MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said in an email.

No additional information is available.

