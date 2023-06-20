Close
State Route 89A reopens after brush fire near Sedona

Jun 19, 2023, 6:50 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

PHOENIX — State Route 89A reopened Monday evening after it was closed in both directions due to a brush fire near Sedona, according to traffic officials.

The fire was at milepost 384 just north of Slide Rock State Park, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No word on if the fire has been put out.

