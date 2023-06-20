State Route 89A reopens after brush fire near Sedona

PHOENIX — State Route 89A reopened Monday evening after it was closed in both directions due to a brush fire near Sedona, according to traffic officials.

The fire was at milepost 384 just north of Slide Rock State Park, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No word on if the fire has been put out.

SR 89A just north of Slide Rock State Park, near Sedona (MP 384): A brush fire has closed both directions of the road. There’s no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/WREp0hUfPL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 20, 2023

