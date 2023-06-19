Suspect dead after shooting involving officer in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect is dead after they were involved in a shooting with a Phoenix police officer on Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The suspect allegedly crashed their vehicle near 36th and Virginia avenues and has been pronounced dead at the scene.

People were advised to avoid the area as multiple scenes are being investigated.

It is unknown what injuries the officer sustained, if any.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story.

