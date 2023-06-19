Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect dead after shooting involving officer in Phoenix

Jun 19, 2023, 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:14 pm

The scene of where a young child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck b...

(Twitter Photo/@PhoenixPolice, File)

(Twitter Photo/@PhoenixPolice, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A suspect is dead after they were involved in a shooting with a Phoenix police officer on Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The suspect allegedly crashed their vehicle near 36th and Virginia avenues and has been pronounced dead at the scene.

People were advised to avoid the area as multiple scenes are being investigated.

It is unknown what injuries the officer sustained, if any.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. 

