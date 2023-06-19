PHOENIX — A man is dead after he allegedly shot at a state trooper and attempted to evade police on Monday, authorities said.

The incident started at 11:30 a.m. when a Department of Public Safety trooper initiated a traffic stop near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The driver allegedly fired multiple times at the trooper, who was struck, and fled the scene.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

Phoenix police were called to help DPS during the investigation.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle pulling into a house at 27th Avenue and Garfield Street. Once the vehicle left the home, they followed it to the area of 35th Drive and Holly Street.

The suspect began shooting at an officer, who returned fire, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene and fired at a different officer’s vehicle at 36th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The officer was injured by shrapnel. He was later treated at a hospital and released.

The suspect continued driving and crashed into a wall at 36th and Virginia avenues, police said.

He was found dead in the vehicle with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police were working to determine who fired the fatal shot.

“There was bullet strikes to his car from when the officer initiated with him, gunfire,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said during a press conference. “As far as the fatal, we’re not sure. That’s something that we’re gonna have to look into to see exactly how he died.”

