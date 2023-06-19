Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Roughly 100 letters with suspicious white powder sent to Kansas lawmakers, officials

Jun 19, 2023, 11:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — About 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been sent to lawmakers and other public officials across Kansas, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It had counted more than 30 letters as of late Friday afternoon and increased the tally to 100 as of Sunday.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the bureau said preliminary tests on the substance were negative for common dangerous toxins.

In emails sent to legislators and obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal, Tom Day, director of Legislative Administrative Services, said the Kansas Highway Patrol had informed his office of the letters, which contain a return address of either Kansas City or Topeka.

The letters were sent to legislators at their homes and have been turned over to the KBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Day wrote.

United States News

Associated Press

UN envoy to intensify negotiations to reach final agreement on Libyan elections in the coming months

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya said Monday he plans to intensify negotiations with the country’s feuding parties to reach “a final settlement” in the coming months on the most contentious issues blocking long postponed elections in the troubled north African nation. Abdoulaye Bathily warned the U.N. Security Council that prolonging […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it could pose a hurricane threat to the eastern Caribbean by Thursday and the Dominican Republic and Haiti by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyer facing 30 to life for murdering his girlfriend dies in custody

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey lawyer who faced a lengthy sentence for murdering his longtime girlfriend before fleeing to Cuba five years ago died Sunday after he was found unconscious in his cell, authorities said. James Ray III, 60, was pronounced dead Sunday at University Hospital in Newark, where he had been taken […]

15 hours ago

Juneteenth events for June 2023...

Associated Press

Americans mark Juneteenth with events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery

Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades and other gatherings.

15 hours ago

(Photo by Steffen Trumpf/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks

Initially reticent to name the cause, Microsoft has now disclosed that DDoS attacks by the murky upstart were indeed to blame.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Mobile home fire kills 5 in North Carolina, including a couple, their friend and his boys

BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified five people who died in a mobile home fire in a rural North Carolina town Sunday as a husband and wife, a family friend and his two young sons. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as homeowners Michael Breymeyer, 74, and his wife, Tammy Breymeyer, 58; […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Roughly 100 letters with suspicious white powder sent to Kansas lawmakers, officials