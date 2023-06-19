Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold at San Tan Valley Circle K

Jun 19, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 9:20 am

Mega Millions Circle K winner in Arizona 2023...

(Getty Images photo)

(Getty Images photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at a San Tan Valley convenience store hit for $30,000 in Friday’s drawing.

A lucky player bought the ticket at the Circle K at Hunt Highway and Thompson Road.

Friday’s winning numbers were 4, 24, 34, 45 and 57 with a Mega Ball of 19.

The San Tan Valley player’s ticket matched four of the five numbers plus the Mega Ball, which is good for a $10,000 prize. The payout was tripled because the player added the $1 Megaplier option. The Megaplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five times.

RELATED STORIES

Tuesday’s next Mega Millions drawing has an estimated jackpot of $300 million with a cash option of $156 million.

Before then, Arizonans can buy tickets for tonight’s Powerball Jackpot, which will net a lucky winner around $380 million. That comes with a cash value of $196.8 million.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners must claim their cash prize within 180 days of the drawing.

