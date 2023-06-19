Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mega Millions ticket earned Circle K shopper in San Tan Valley $30,000

Jun 19, 2023, 2:00 PM

PHOENIX — A Mega Millions player is set win $30,000 after their lottery ticket matched four of five winning numbers in Friday’s lottery drawing.

The player bought the $10,000 winning ticket at a Circle K near Hunt Highway and Thompson Road in San Tan Valley.

Friday’s winning numbers were 4, 24, 34, 45 and 57 with a Mega Ball number of 19.

The player’s winning ticket matched four of the five winning numbers for a $10,000 win. Those earnings tripled thanks to the player’s 3X Megaplier add-on, an upgrade lottery hopefuls can buy to increase non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four or five times. Each Megaplier upgrade costs $1 in Arizona, but costs vary state by state.

Tuesday’s next Mega Millions drawing has an estimated jackpot of $300 million with a cash option of $156 million.

Before then, Arizonans can buy tickets for tonight’s Powerball Jackpot, which will net a lucky winner around $380 million. That comes with a cash value of $196.8 million.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners must claim their cash prize within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who wants to test their luck can learn more at the Arizona Lottery website.

