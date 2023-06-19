Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 men killed in separate incidents in Gilbert over the weekend

Jun 19, 2023, 8:57 AM

PHOENIX — Police are investigating separate homicides in Gilbert after two men were killed over the weekend.

The first incident took place near Baseline and Gilbert roads when police responded to a shooting call shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

Officers found an 18-year-old man who had allegedly been shot in his chest and upper torso following an altercation in the backyard of a small house party.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. His name is not being released at this time.

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident, and no other injuries have been reported.

The second homicide took place near Elliot and Gilbert roads on Sunday, about a mile and a half south of the shooting.

Police responded to a stabbing call in a parking lot around 1:15 a.m. and found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Officers said the victim, whose identity was not released, was allegedly stabbed after an altercation with an unidentified man.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.

