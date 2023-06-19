Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fiercest fighting in years erupts in West Bank city of Jenin, at least 5 Palestinians killed

Jun 18, 2023, 11:19 PM | Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 8:44 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli military forces raided a refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Monday, igniting the fiercest day of fighting in years as Palestinian militants detonated roadside bombs and Israeli helicopter gunships struck Palestinian gunmen to rescue troops trapped in the hourslong firefight.

At least 5 Palestinians were killed, including a 15-year-old boy, and over 90 others were wounded, Palestinian health officials said. Seven Israeli soldiers were also wounded, the army said.

The Israeli military said forces stormed into the Jenin refugee camp in the early morning to arrest two wanted militants. They faced fierce resistance. Palestinian militants said they ambushed Israeli armored vehicles with explosive devices, disabling several vehicles with troops trapped inside.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht described Palestinian militants’ use of at least one powerful roadside bomb as “very unusual and dramatic.” Five mangled vehicles were stuck in the firefight for hours, requiring the military to dispatch helicopters as part of an elaborate evacuation operation.

It was the first such use of a helicopter gunship in the occupied West Bank since the second Palestinian uprising around two decades ago, Israeli media reported. The Jenin refugee camp, long a militant stronghold, witnessed some of the biggest battles at the time.

At least one Apache helicopter fired missiles at Palestinian gunmen to try to clear the area while security forces worked to extract the trapped vehicles, the Israeli army said. A loosely organized Palestinian militant group based in Jenin said its fighters opened fire at the combat helicopter.

Witnesses described the nearly 10 hours of fighting as a bedlam of gunfire and explosions.

“They were shooting at anything and everything that moved,” hospital director Tawfik al-Shobaki said of Israeli forces.

As the Israeli military eventually withdrew its damaged vehicles from the camp in the late afternoon, Palestinians ventured out to assess the heavy damage and bury their dead. The local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised its fighters and warned Israel to “reconsider its calculations before its soldiers set foot on Jenin’s land.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed as Khaled Asasa, 21, Qassam Abu Sariya, 29, Qais Jabarin, 21, Ahmed Daraghmeh, 19, and 15-year-old Ahmed Saqr. Of the 91 Palestinians wounded, at least 12 were in critical condition, hospital officials said. Wissam Bakar, director of Jenin Government Hospital, said a 15-year-old girl was among the critically wounded.

Islamic Jihad claimed two of the dead as its fighters — Qais Jabarin and Qassam Abu Sariya.

A Palestinian cameraman, Hazem Nasser, wearing a clearly marked press vest, was among those seriously wounded in the fighting. His colleagues said he was shot when a building where journalists had camped out to cover the clashes came under Israeli fire.

“Of course there was a lot of shooting and explosions, but everyone knew we were journalists covering it,” fellow freelance journalist Alaa Badarneh said. “All of a sudden we were surrounded and the army started shooting toward us.”

An Associated Press journalist at the scene said that he saw the military shoot directly at Nasser. The Israeli military didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the shooting.

Last year, prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid into the Jenin refugee camp. The army has said Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire.

The Israeli military said that seven members of the paramilitary border police and the army suffered light and moderate wounds. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to wounded troops in the hospital. He praised the forces and said that Israel was “striking terror with strength and determination.”

The Palestinian leadership and other Arab states sharply condemned the Israeli raid.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, accused Israel of waging “a fierce and open war” against the Palestinian people.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry denounced what it called Israel’s “continued escalation against the Palestinians,” saying the violence undermined efforts to reduce regional tensions.

The escalation was the latest in more than a year of near-daily violence that has wracked the West Bank.

Israel and the Palestinians have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the West Bank, where 124 Palestinians have been killed this year. The city of Jenin has been a hotbed of Palestinian militancy.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state.

Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in the West Bank in response to a spasm of Palestinian violence early last year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have surged during that time. Israel says most of the dead were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed at least 20 people this year.

___

Ben Zion reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said. State emergency workers were still working with counties Monday morning to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and injuries were reported by officials in […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at residence in Idaho, reports say

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday, according to a news report. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it responded with the Kellogg Police Department to a residence in Kellogg around 7:30 p.m. Police found four people who […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Kamau, ‘charismatic and iconic’ African lion at California’s Sacramento Zoo, dies at 16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamau, the African lion who was a star attraction at California’s Sacramento Zoo, has died at age 16, officials said. The zoo said Kamau was euthanized Saturday, a day after the big cat was pulled off an exhibit because of declining health due to his advanced age. The lion was considered […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Correction: Obit-Gedda story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 18, 2023, about the death of AP reporter George Gedda, The Associated Press erroneously identified his hometown. He was a native of Valley Stream, New York, not Valley Spring. Follow @ktar923

1 day ago

The Bullet Fire near Mesa started June 4 and burned 3,240 acres. (KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)...

Associated Press

Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest

Forecasters warned people celebrating Father's Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern U.S., triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power from Oklahoma to Mississippi and whipped up winds that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico.

1 day ago

Associated Press

5 dead in house fire in rural North Carolina, investigation continues

BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details. Three adults and two juveniles died […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Fiercest fighting in years erupts in West Bank city of Jenin, at least 5 Palestinians killed