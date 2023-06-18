Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago

Jun 18, 2023, 4:25 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

TV news video showed the strip mall lot filled with debris and police tape in Willowbrook, about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

“There were at least 20 individuals shot. One victim is deceased,” said Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the DuPage County sheriff’s office. “The motive behind this incident is unclear. … We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals.”

The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available, Swanson told reporters.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV.

Another witness, Craig Lotcie, said: “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.”

United States News

Associated Press

Hovercraft suffers gash, beaches itself in New Hampshire

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — A hovercraft traveling from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia became a beachside attraction when it was deliberately run aground after suffering a 3-foot tear in its rubber skirt. The private owner of the retired Canadian Coast Guard vessel told officials that it was not safe to operate the damaged craft, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people, report says

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis building killed one juvenile and wounded nine others, according to a news report. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, KMOV-TV reported. Witnesses told the KMOV that the shooting took place inside a building. The names […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting people attending a nearby music festival Saturday night, police said. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area near […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday. KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles. Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, […]

1 day ago

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities...

Associated Press

A beginner’s guide to celebrating Juneteenth

Many people get the day off work or school, and there are a plethora of street festivals, fairs, concerts and other events.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)...

Associated Press

Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq5 SUVs

Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago