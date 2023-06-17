Close
Detainee dies at New Mexico hospital after ‘escape attempt,’ authorities say

Jun 17, 2023, 3:04 PM

Associated Press

BY


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who was hospitalized with severe injuries after what an official called “altercations and an escape attempt” at a New Mexico county jail has been taken off life support and died, authorities said.

John Sanchez, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at University of New Mexico Hospital, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy Angelina Navarro told the Albuquerque Journal. The sheriff’s office is investigating his death.

Navarro said Sanchez had been injured days earlier at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.

Jail spokesperson Candace Hopkins told the newspaper that three jail officers were put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into Sanchez’s injuries and death.

Sanchez had been arrested June 8 after police said he was found behind the wheel of an SUV that had been reported stolen, according to the Journal report, citing court records.

An auto theft charge was dismissed by prosecutors on June 9 due to “insufficient evidence,” and Sanchez was due to be released Monday — the same day he was taken to the hospital, the newspaper said.

