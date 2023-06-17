Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for woman with dementia last seen in Goodyear

Jun 17, 2023, 2:04 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled on Saturday night for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen in Goodyear.

Kathryn Edwards left her residence in the area of Estrella Parkway and Yuma Road between 11 p.m. Friday night and 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She is described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Edwards is considered endangered because of her health condition.

It is believed she left her residence on foot, as she enjoys walking in the nearby area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goodyear police Department at (623) 932-1220.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix Police cruiser. A man suspected of DUI was arrested after a fatal vehicle-p...

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot during argument at home near Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix

A man was fatally shot during an argument at a residence near Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix Friday morning, authorities said. 

20 hours ago

(File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Eviction filings up to 50% higher than pre-pandemic in some cities, including Phoenix

Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike.

20 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for Chandler man with dementia believed to be on foot

A Silver Alert was canceled Saturday morning for an 87-year-old man with dementia in Chandler, authorities said.

20 hours ago

Rich Nickel, president and CEO of Education Forward Arizona, has spent nearly 30 years helping stud...

Ole Braatelien/Cronkite News

Arizona education leaders unveil campaign about importance of post-high school education

Education and business leaders on Wednesday unveiled an “Everything to Gain” campaign, with a goal of helping to increase the number of Arizonans with college degrees or certificates by 2030.

20 hours ago

Outlined in yellow, this 1,773-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Maricopa and Miller roads bet...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

‘Next hot spot’: 9K-acre community proposed for John Wayne’s Red River Ranch south of Phoenix

Developers have just purchased 1,773 acres with plans to develop a master-planned community on much of the former John Wayne Red River Ranch.

20 hours ago

(Facebook Photos/Arizona Department of Environmental Quality)...

Alex Weiner

Arizona environment officials warn of potentially toxic algae at Bartlett Lake

Arizona environmental officials warned recreationists of a dangerous algae bloom in Bartlett Reservoir Lake in Tonto National Forest. 

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Silver Alert canceled for woman with dementia last seen in Goodyear