Silver Alert canceled for woman with dementia last seen in Goodyear

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled on Saturday night for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen in Goodyear.

Kathryn Edwards left her residence in the area of Estrella Parkway and Yuma Road between 11 p.m. Friday night and 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She is described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Edwards is considered endangered because of her health condition.

It is believed she left her residence on foot, as she enjoys walking in the nearby area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goodyear police Department at (623) 932-1220.

