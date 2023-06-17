Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Collection of DNA samples to aid police postponed over ACLU objections

Jun 17, 2023, 11:57 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — The public collection of DNA samples to help law enforcement solve crimes and identify human remains was postponed Saturday following objections of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement that she postponed “DNA Drive Day” because of concerns raised by the local branch of the ACLU, as well as inclement weather.

It was billed as the first such event in Massachusetts in which people could voluntarily submit DNA samples to aid law enforcement investigators. DNA samples provided to genealogy databases already have helped law enforcement solve cold cases and resolve missing person cases.

Ryan said her office will work with the ACLU chapter to resolve any concerns. “We believe that the community will best be served by further conversation,” she said.

Saturday’s outdoor event at Newton City Hall would have allowed people to provide a sample to FamilyTree DNA. The DNA submissions would be uploaded free of charge to a pair of genealogy databases, FamilyTree DNA and GEDmatch, where the data could help investigators, officials said.

United States News

Associated Press

Detainee dies at New Mexico hospital after ‘escape attempt,’ authorities say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who was hospitalized with severe injuries after what an official called “altercations and an escape attempt” at a New Mexico county jail has been taken off life support and died, authorities said. John Sanchez, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at University of New Mexico Hospital, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks

BOSTON (AP) — In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft’s flagship office suite — including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps — and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks. Initially reticent to name the cause, Microsoft […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

St. Louis security guard punches man lying on light rail platform, video shows

St. LOUIS (AP) — A security guard for the St. Louis light rail system repeatedly punched in the head a man lying facedown on a busy platform, as nearby commuters recorded video and shouted for him to stop. The guard, who worked for a subcontractor, has since been “removed from duty,” said Kevin Scott, general […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches

Communities from Houston to New Orleans opened cooling centers to bring relief as steamy hot temperatures settled across a broad swath of the U.S. South on Saturday, and beachgoers fled a waterspout that swept ashore on a Florida beach. Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, visited Perryton in the Texas Panhandle, where officials said more than 1,000 […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man charged with threatening synagogue massacre

DETROIT (AP) — A 19-year-old Michigan man has been charged with threatening a mass killing at a synagogue on the fifth anniversary of the massacre at two New Zealand mosques by a white supremacist gunman, federal officials say. Seann Patrick Pietila of Pickford, a township in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, was arrested Friday and charged with […]

15 hours ago

(File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Eviction filings up to 50% higher than pre-pandemic in some cities, including Phoenix

Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Collection of DNA samples to aid police postponed over ACLU objections