Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq5 SUVs

Jun 17, 2023, 9:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai’s popular Ioniq5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.

The agency said in a notice posted online that it received 30 complaints about the problem in 2022 models, of which it estimated 39,500 were on U.S. highways.

The Office of Defects Investigation at the NHTSA has opened a preliminary investigation and says Hyundai indicated in an initial review that a power surge was damaging transistors, preventing vehicles’ 12-volt battery from recharging.

A Hyundai spokesperson did not immediately respond to phone and email queries from The Associated Press asking if the complaints might lead to a service recall.

Technical problems accompanying automakers’ growing global rollout of electric vehicles to fight climate change have included battery recalls because of the potential for fires. Last month, Jaguar recalled more than 6,000 I-Pace electric SUVs in the U.S. due to the risk of the high-voltage battery catching fire.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have also issued recalls since February of 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board also investigated a series of fires in Tesla vehicles and said the high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose safety risks to first responders after crashes.

Many governments are counting on EVs to replace gasoline-burning vehicles that emit greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

United States News

Associated Press

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say. The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The the driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Bush pilot Jim Tweto, known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series, was killed along with a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho when their small plane crashed shortly after takeoff, Alaska State Troopers said. Tweto’s family-run rural aviation business in Unalakleet was featured in three […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting in Baltimore wounds 6 people; all expected to survive

BALTIMORE (AP) — A shooting in Baltimore on Friday night wounded six people, though all were expected to survive, police said. Officers who had pulled over a car in the city’s north heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. and went to investigate, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said. Officers found three men near the […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Some Republicans are angry about Trump’s prosecution yet ready to vote for someone else in 2024

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Evenhouse took a break from her work in the corner of a small-town Iowa coffee shop to slam the U.S. Justice Department she says is awash in hypocrisy. “I think we’re playing a game as a country,” the 72-year-old author from Pella said in an interview, expressing a sentiment widely […]

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)...

Associated Press

Live Nation and SeatGeek say you’ll see true costs up front as Biden pushes to end hidden junk fees

President Joe Biden highlighted progress in chipping away at hidden junk fees tacked on to ticket, lodging and other prices.

1 day ago

FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic, Nov. 1...

Associated Press

Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain

The next round of COVID-19 vaccines will target one of the latest versions of the coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq5 SUVs