Silver Alert issued for Chandler man with dementia believed to be on foot

Jun 17, 2023, 9:10 AM | Updated: 9:11 am

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for an 87-year-old man with dementia in Chandler who is believed to be walking near the area on foot.

Ernesto “Ernie” Noriega stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

His son last saw him watching tv at his home around 6:15 p.m. Friday, but when the son returned home around 2 a.m., the door was open and Noriega was gone.

Noriega is believed to have been last seen on foot near McQueen and Queen Creek roads around 6 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said.

He has dementia, a bad knee, no cell phone and no cane, which he requires.

Noriega was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dress slacks.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or local police.

