Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

Jun 17, 2023, 7:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The the driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

United States News

Associated Press

Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Bush pilot Jim Tweto, known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series, was killed along with a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho when their small plane crashed shortly after takeoff, Alaska State Troopers said. Tweto’s family-run rural aviation business in Unalakleet was featured in three […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting in Baltimore wounds 6 people; all expected to survive

BALTIMORE (AP) — A shooting in Baltimore on Friday night wounded six people, though all were expected to survive, police said. Officers who had pulled over a car in the city’s north heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. and went to investigate, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said. Officers found three men near the […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Some Republicans are angry about Trump’s prosecution yet ready to vote for someone else in 2024

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Evenhouse took a break from her work in the corner of a small-town Iowa coffee shop to slam the U.S. Justice Department she says is awash in hypocrisy. “I think we’re playing a game as a country,” the 72-year-old author from Pella said in an interview, expressing a sentiment widely […]

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)...

Associated Press

Live Nation and SeatGeek say you’ll see true costs up front as Biden pushes to end hidden junk fees

President Joe Biden highlighted progress in chipping away at hidden junk fees tacked on to ticket, lodging and other prices.

1 day ago

FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic, Nov. 1...

Associated Press

Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain

The next round of COVID-19 vaccines will target one of the latest versions of the coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

1 day ago

Associated Press

Chicago police sergeant acquitted of battery, misconduct for pinning teenage bike theft suspect

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — A judge found a Chicago police sergeant not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct Friday in a case in which he pinned down a teenage boy and pressed a knee to his back when he suspected the boy of stealing his son’s bicycle. Cook County Judge Paul Pavlus acquitted Sgt. […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police