Shooting in Baltimore wounds 6 people; all expected to survive

Jun 16, 2023, 9:56 PM

Associated Press

BY


BALTIMORE (AP) — A shooting in Baltimore on Friday night wounded six people, though all were expected to survive, police said.

Officers who had pulled over a car in the city’s north heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. and went to investigate, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said.

Officers found three men near the intersection of East Cold Spring Lane and York Road who all had “numerous non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their bodies,” Eldridge said in an email. Medics transported the three men to area hospitals for treatment.

Police were then informed there were another three victims who had walked into area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Eldridge said.

The victims included an 18-year-old woman, two 22-year-old men, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, Eldridge said.

Northern District detectives are investigating the shooting.

