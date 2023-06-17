Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona environment officials warn of potentially toxic algae at Bartlett Lake

Jun 17, 2023, 5:00 AM

(Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Photo)

(Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Photo)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Ahead of this three-day weekend, Arizona environmental officials warned recreationists of a possibly harmful algae bloom at Bartlett Reservoir Lake in Tonto National Forest.

Not all algae is toxic, but the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality advised visitors to check the water and shores for green growth, surface scum, discoloration, streaks or excess foam that can potentially be dangerous for pets and people, especially children.

ADEQ described the look as similar to spilled green paint or pea soup. The algae can also look like green dots floating just beneath the surface.

RELATED STORIES

The Arizona Game and Fish Department tweeted that the algae is unlikely to impact fish in the lake, and ADEQ advised that boating and fishing were still acceptable.

Visitors were warned not to use water containing the algae for cooking.

Those who observe the algal bloom can notify the local manager of the body of water or contact ADEQ.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tempe homeless solutions HOPE 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe offering new phone number to help people experiencing homelessness

People experiencing homelessness may resort to sleeping on neighborhood sidewalks or driveways. These Tempe homeless solutions can help.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Associated Press

Federal officials break up Guatemalan family smuggling ring in operation including Arizona

The smuggling arrests were made in Arizona and California through an operation that included law enforcement agencies in three states.

1 day ago

(Caitlin O'Hara/ Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

To stay or go? Individuals in Phoenix’s homeless encampment the Zone faced with decision

For individuals living within the Zone in downtown Phoenix during a cleanup, there are two options: a short-term fix or a long-term solution.

1 day ago

A search and rescue operation remained active Friday, June 16, 2023, after a jet ski rider went mis...

KTAR.com

Search for missing jet ski rider at Arizona lake continues

A search and rescue operation remained active Friday after a jet ski rider went missing in an Arizona lake two days earlier.

1 day ago

A travel van was destroyed after it caught fire at a Mesa, Arizona, gas station on Friday, June 16,...

KTAR.com

Van destroyed after catching fire at Mesa gas station

A travel van was destroyed Friday morning after it caught fire while filling up at a Mesa gas station, authorities said.

1 day ago

(YouTube Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from ‘Without a Home’ special series on homelessness in Valley

KTAR News, through the "Without a Home" special series, spent the past week examining the homelessness problem in the Valley.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Arizona environment officials warn of potentially toxic algae at Bartlett Lake