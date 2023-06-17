Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Live Nation and SeatGeek say you’ll see true costs up front as Biden pushes to end hidden junk fees

Jun 16, 2023, 7:00 PM

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden highlighted progress in chipping away at hidden junk fees tacked on to ticket, lodging and other prices as a “win for consumers” as major company executives meeting with him at the White House announced they’ll start showing customers the real cost up front.

Live Nation, which is based in Beverly Hills, California, said Thursday that it will provide customers with upfront all-in pricing — meaning the actual purchase price including service charges and any other fees — for its owned venues by September and that Ticketmaster will give consumers the option to view all-in pricing up front for other venues on the live-entertainment tickets platform. SeatGeek, based in New York, will unveil features to make it easier to browse for tickets with the true cost displayed.

Biden, who met with those and other companies that have taken steps to embrace more transparency, including Airbnb, prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them. The Democratic president, at Thursday’s event, praised actions by companies that have eliminated or plan to eliminate those surprise fees.

The consumer advocacy push is part of Biden’s pitch to voters in his 2024 reelection bid that government can help improve their lives in big and small ways.

Besides the moves by Live Nation and SeatGeek, San Francisco-based Airbnb rolled out its all-in pricing tool in December, after Biden first called on companies to stop hiding fees.

“These are just the latest private sector leaders who are responding to my call to action,” Biden said, saying junk fees “can add hundreds of dollars a month and make it harder for families to pay their bills.”

“I’m asking their competitors to follow suit and adopt an all-in pricing as well,” Biden said. “These actions matter and it’s inspiring companies to change their practices.”

National Economic Council director Lael Brainard said in a statement that the president “has been working to lower costs for hardworking families by bringing down inflation, capping insulin prices for seniors, and eliminating hidden junk fees.”

“More companies are heeding the President’s call so that Americans know what they’re paying for up front and can save money as a result,” Brainard said.

United States News

Associated Press

Shooting in Baltimore wounds 6 people; all expected to survive

BALTIMORE (AP) — A shooting in Baltimore on Friday night wounded six people, though all were expected to survive, police said. Officers who had pulled over a car in the city’s north heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. and went to investigate, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said. Officers found three men near the […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic, Nov. 1...

Associated Press

Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain

The next round of COVID-19 vaccines will target one of the latest versions of the coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago police sergeant acquitted of battery, misconduct for pinning teenage bike theft suspect

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — A judge found a Chicago police sergeant not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct Friday in a case in which he pinned down a teenage boy and pressed a knee to his back when he suspected the boy of stealing his son’s bicycle. Cook County Judge Paul Pavlus acquitted Sgt. […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

6 key takeaways from scathing report on Minneapolis police after George Floyd’s killing

The Justice Department on Friday issued a scathing assessment of Minneapolis police, alleging that racial discrimination and excessive force went unchecked before George Floyd’s killing because of inadequate oversight and an unwieldy process for investigating complaints. The probe began national reckoning over racial injustice. Here are six takeaways from the report: WHAT WAS THE PURPOSE […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former national security adviser H.R. […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses bid for release from probation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s onetime personal lawyer and the key witness against him in his New York state criminal prosecution lost his bid Friday for early release from probation following a three-year prison sentence after federal prosecutors said he’s lying again. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman in Manhattan cited Michael […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Live Nation and SeatGeek say you’ll see true costs up front as Biden pushes to end hidden junk fees