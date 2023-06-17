Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain

Jun 16, 2023, 5:30 PM

FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic, Nov. 1...

FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic, Nov. 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va. The Biden administration will end most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends, the White House said Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — The next round of COVID-19 vaccines will target one of the latest versions of the coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

FDA’s decision came one day after an agency panel of outside advisers supported the recipe change. The agency told vaccine makers to provide protection against just one omicron strain, known as XBB.1.5.

Today’s shots include the original coronavirus and an earlier version of omicron. They do still help prevent severe disease and death even as XBB variants have taken over. But protection gradually wanes over time and was short-lived against milder infection even before the virus, inevitably, evolved again.

The three U.S. companies that make COVID-19 shots said this week they had geared up to make the formula change, in anticipation of making many millions of doses available for the fall. One company, Pfizer, said it could have at least some doses ready as early as next month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will eventually decide whether to recommend the shot for nearly all Americans or just for certain high-risk groups.

United States News

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)...

Associated Press

Live Nation and SeatGeek say you’ll see true costs up front as Biden pushes to end hidden junk fees

President Joe Biden highlighted progress in chipping away at hidden junk fees tacked on to ticket, lodging and other prices.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago police sergeant acquitted of battery, misconduct for pinning teenage bike theft suspect

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — A judge found a Chicago police sergeant not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct Friday in a case in which he pinned down a teenage boy and pressed a knee to his back when he suspected the boy of stealing his son’s bicycle. Cook County Judge Paul Pavlus acquitted Sgt. […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

6 key takeaways from scathing report on Minneapolis police after George Floyd’s killing

The Justice Department on Friday issued a scathing assessment of Minneapolis police, alleging that racial discrimination and excessive force went unchecked before George Floyd’s killing because of inadequate oversight and an unwieldy process for investigating complaints. The probe began national reckoning over racial injustice. Here are six takeaways from the report: WHAT WAS THE PURPOSE […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former national security adviser H.R. […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses bid for release from probation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s onetime personal lawyer and the key witness against him in his New York state criminal prosecution lost his bid Friday for early release from probation following a three-year prison sentence after federal prosecutors said he’s lying again. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman in Manhattan cited Michael […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Men charged with vandalizing homes of New Hampshire journalists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Three men face federal charges alleging they vandalized multiple homes associated with New Hampshire journalists in retaliation for a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent businessman. Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem; Michael Waselchuck, 35, of Seabrook; and Keenan Saniatan, 36, of Nashua, were charged with conspiring to commit stalking […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain