Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jun 16, 2023, 3:04 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidates.

