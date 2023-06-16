Close
Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite

Jun 16, 2023, 2:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A bear attacked and killed a man at a campsite in central Arizona on Friday, authorities said.

The victim, 66-year-old Steven Jackson of Tucson, was at his campsite when he became entangled with the animal around 8 a.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said.

Neighbors tried to help by making noises. But the bear was able to drag the victim several yards in the campsite in the Groom Creek area about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

A neighbor then shot and killed the bear, the Sheriff’s Office told AZFamily.com.

Sheriff’s officials say there is no threat to the public. However, they are reminding people it is illegal to shoot or hunt a bear unless there is an immediate threat.

