Blake Walker thinks his company now owns a top-flight asset with its acquisition of a north Scottsdale golf club.

Walker, the founder and CEO of Dallas-based golf course owner and operator Arcis Golf, said the company added the Grayhawk Golf Club to its portfolio after buying it from Pacific Life.

The deal, which the company said closed on June 12, also included the Angel Park Golf Club in Las Vegas and Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Arcis Golf declined to disclose the cost of the acquisition.

The public, daily fee Grayhawk Golf Club brings the number of Arcis Golf assets in Arizona to 16, which is the most it owns in any state.

“We have a very large subscriber base and membership base in the market, so there’s a compounding effect there in terms of the options we provide for our consumer,” Walker said. “The founders, owners and leadership team of the facility are best-in-class, and they’ve done a great job. We’re just going to provide them with the resources they need to continue to execute and provide the level of service they’ve always had.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.