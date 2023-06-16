Van destroyed after catching fire at Mesa gas station

PHOENIX — A travel van was destroyed Friday morning after it caught fire at a Mesa gas station, authorities said.

The van was being filled at the Circle K at Baseline and Ellsworth roads when its 15-gallon propane tank ignited, Mesa Fire and Medical said.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The van was a total loss and some fuel pumps were damaged.

The gas station will be closed for an extended period, Mesa Fire said.

No other details were made available.

