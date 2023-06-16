Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Van destroyed after catching fire at Mesa gas station

Jun 16, 2023, 12:45 PM

A travel van was destroyed after it caught fire at a Mesa, Arizona, gas station on Friday, June 16,...

(Mesa Fire and Medical Photo)

(Mesa Fire and Medical Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A travel van was destroyed Friday morning after it caught fire at a Mesa gas station, authorities said.

The van was being filled at the Circle K at Baseline and Ellsworth roads when its 15-gallon propane tank ignited, Mesa Fire and Medical said.

RELATED STORIES

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The van was a total loss and some fuel pumps were damaged.

The gas station will be closed for an extended period, Mesa Fire said.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Caitlin O'Hara/ Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

To stay or go? Individuals in Phoenix’s homeless encampment the Zone faced with decision

For individuals living within the Zone in downtown Phoenix during a cleanup, there are two options: a short-term fix or a long-term solution.

16 hours ago

A search and rescue operation remained active Friday, June 16, 2023, after a jet ski rider went mis...

KTAR.com

Search for missing jet ski rider at Arizona lake continues

A search and rescue operation remained active Friday after a jet ski rider went missing in an Arizona lake two days earlier.

16 hours ago

(YouTube Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from ‘Without a Home’ special series on homelessness in Valley

KTAR News, through the "Without a Home" special series, spent the past week examining the homelessness problem in the Valley.

16 hours ago

The driver of a tanker truck was killed Friday, June 16, 2023, in a rollover crash on a State Route...

KTAR.com

Truck driver killed in rollover crash on SR 51 ramp in Phoenix

The driver of a tanker truck was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on a State Route 51 off-ramp in Phoenix.

16 hours ago

Mugshot of Matthew James Reynolds, who is accused of holding strangling and threatening to kill his...

KTAR.com

West Valley man arrested after allegedly strangling, threatening to kill girlfriend

A West Valley man was arrested this week after he allegedly strangled and threatened to kill his girlfriend.

16 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona wildfire activity low, but that could change in a flash

Despite exceptionally low wildfire activity across Arizona this year, forestry officials are warning that could change in a flash.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Van destroyed after catching fire at Mesa gas station