Van destroyed after catching fire at Mesa gas station
Jun 16, 2023, 12:45 PM
(Mesa Fire and Medical Photo)
PHOENIX — A travel van was destroyed Friday morning after it caught fire at a Mesa gas station, authorities said.
The van was being filled at the Circle K at Baseline and Ellsworth roads when its 15-gallon propane tank ignited, Mesa Fire and Medical said.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
The van was a total loss and some fuel pumps were damaged.
The gas station will be closed for an extended period, Mesa Fire said.
No other details were made available.
