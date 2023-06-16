Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Truck driver killed in rollover crash on SR 51 ramp in Phoenix

Jun 16, 2023, 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

The driver of a tanker truck was killed Friday, June 16, 2023, in a rollover crash on a State Route...

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

PHOENIX — The driver of a tanker truck was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on a State Route 51 off-ramp in Phoenix, authorities said.

The truck rolled over on the southbound exit to Northern Avenue before 9:30 a.m.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The Northern Avenue off-ramp of SR 51 was closed while the scene was under investigation.

No other details were made available.

