Truck driver killed in rollover crash on SR 51 ramp in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The driver of a tanker truck was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash on a State Route 51 off-ramp in Phoenix, authorities said.

The truck rolled over on the southbound exit to Northern Avenue before 9:30 a.m.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The Northern Avenue off-ramp of SR 51 was closed while the scene was under investigation.

No other details were made available.

