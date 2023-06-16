Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Alabama must move quickly to draw new congressional districts

Jun 16, 2023, 9:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will have to move quickly to comply with a court order to draw new congressional districts for the 2024 elections, and judges indicated Friday that they will give legislators until July 21 to adopt a new map.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week an Alabama congressional map that had only one majority Black district out of seven in a state where more than one in four residents is Black. The state must now draw a new map where Black voters comprise a majority, or close to it, in a second district.

“The time constraints struck the court as very real and very immediate,” U.S. Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus said during a status conference in the case. The primaries are set for March 5, 2024, and candidates must qualify with the political parties in November, giving little time to get a new map drawn and approved by the court.

Marcus said the Alabama Legislature will have the first opportunity to draw a new map.

Lawyers for Alabama’s Republican elected leaders and the Black voters who challenged the existing map agreed during a Friday status conference to give the state until July 21 to adopt a new map. That would set the stage for a possible July 17 special session followed by court review by a three-judge panel on whether the approved plan complies with the Voting Rights Act.

Deuel Ross, an attorney representing Black voters who challenged the map, said the plaintiffs agreed to give the state “about a month” to draw a new plan. Ross said the three-judge panel will decide whether the new map complies with its order.

“Plaintiffs would file objections and perhaps its own alternative map,” Ross said on what would happen if plaintiffs disagreed with the map adopted by lawmakers.

State lawyers wrote in a court filing that a special session held July 17 would give time “to receive public input regarding the plan and then propose it to legislators for review before a vote.”

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kay Ivey, who would call any special session, did not confirm the July special session date.

“We are reviewing the outcome and are in discussions. Any possible announcements would come from our office,” Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola wrote in an email.

Groups argued Alabama violated the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the political power of Black voters when it failed to create a second district in which they make up a majority, or close to it. Plaintiffs argued the existing map divided historically connected communities to limit the influence of Black voters in the state’s other six districts.

United States News

Associated Press

Family of girl who died in Border Patrol custody holds New York funeral, says they want justice

A funeral for an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody is scheduled for Friday in New York City, where her family had been heading last month before their journey across the southern U.S. border ended in tragedy. The death of Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez has put the U.S. government under new scrutiny over […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Nusrat Chowdhury confirmed as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nusrat Chowdhury, a civil rights lawyer, has been confirmed by the Senate as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history. She will assume her lifetime appointment in Brooklyn federal court in New York after a 50-49 vote on Thursday along party lines. The confirmation drew praise from the American Civil […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting, fire at Tennessee home leads to 6 dead including 3 children

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (AP) — Six people including three children were found dead in a Tennessee home where police responded to a shooting and arrived to find the residence ablaze, authorities said. A seventh person who had suffered gunshot wounds was found alive at the home in Sequatchie on Thursday night after firefighters extinguished the flames […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes

PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — Cleanup efforts continued Friday morning after severe storms spawned tornadoes that left at least four dead, three in Texas and one in Florida as another series of fierce storms carved its way through Southern states. In Perryton in the Texas Panhandle, Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard said three people were killed […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Father planned killings of 3 young sons, lined them up to shoot them in Ohio home, prosecutors say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons admitted to planning the killings and lined them up before executing them with a rifle, prosecutors said Friday. Chad Doerman, 32, who is also accused of wounding the boys’ mother at the family’s home, has been charged with aggravated […]

1 day ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Fil...

Associated Press

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Alabama must move quickly to draw new congressional districts