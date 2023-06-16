Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Person reportedly killed in bear attack in Prescott area

Jun 16, 2023, 8:58 AM | Updated: 10:35 am

One person was reportedly killed Friday, June 16, 2023, in a bear attack in the Prescott, Arizona, ...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — One person was reportedly killed Friday morning in a bear attack in the Prescott area, authorities said.

The bear has been killed, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED STORIES

The incident occurred in the Groom Creek area.

No other details have been confirmed, YCSO said.

Authorities are actively working the scene.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona wildfire activity low, but that could change in a flash

Despite exceptionally low wildfire activity across Arizona this year, forestry officials are warning that could change in a flash.

11 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting near I-10 in Tempe

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in Tempe on Thursday night, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Barry Lee Jones, an Arizona death row inmate whose convictions and death sentence in the 1994 death...

Associated Press

Arizona death row inmate Barry Jones released after 29 years in prison

An Arizona death row inmate whose convictions and death sentence in the 1994 death of a 4-year-old were thrown out was released from prison.

11 hours ago

After Central Arizona Shelter Services helped John Merkel when he experienced homelessness, he beca...

Luke Forstner

Without a Home: Success stories show difficulty of escaping homelessness in Valley

Many professionals, government organizations, nonprofits and volunteers are working hard to lift people out of homelessness in metro Phoenix.

11 hours ago

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Sinema: Social workers key for dual diagnosis people experiencing homelessness in Valley

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a former social worker, believes their work with people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County who are considered "dual-diagnosis" individuals are among the most important in combatting the problem.

11 hours ago

(ADOT Flickr Photo)...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to disrupt weekend drivers

An Interstate 10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will be a major disruption to drivers this weekend.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Person reportedly killed in bear attack in Prescott area