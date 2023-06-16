Person reportedly killed in bear attack in Prescott area

PHOENIX — One person was reportedly killed Friday morning in a bear attack in the Prescott area, authorities said.

The bear has been killed, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the Groom Creek area.

No other details have been confirmed, YCSO said.

Authorities are actively working the scene.

This is a developing story.

