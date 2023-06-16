Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nusrat Chowdhury confirmed as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history

Jun 16, 2023, 7:58 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Nusrat Chowdhury, a civil rights lawyer, has been confirmed by the Senate as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history.

She will assume her lifetime appointment in Brooklyn federal court in New York after a 50-49 vote on Thursday along party lines.

The confirmation drew praise from the American Civil Liberties Union, where she is the legal director of the ACLU of Illinois. Prior to that post, she served from 2008 to 2020 at the national ACLU office, including seven years as deputy director of the ACLU Racial Justice Program.

In a tweet, the ACLU called her a “trailblazing civil rights lawyer.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who recommended her, said she makes history as the first Bangladeshi American as well as the first Muslim American woman to be a federal judge.

“Nusrat Choudhury is a shining example of the American Dream,” Schumer said in a statement. “She is the daughter of immigrant parents, a graduate of Columbia, Princeton, and Yale Law School, and has dedicated her career to making sure all people can have their voices heard in court.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted against the appointment, citing her support for criminal justice reform. He said in a statement that some of her past statements call into question her ability to be unbiased toward members of law enforcement.

After finishing law school, Chowdhury clerked in New York City for U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote and 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barrington Parker Jr.

She has served on the Presidential Task Force on Building Public Trust in the American Justice System.

Her appointment was consistent with President Joe Biden’s pledge to emphasize diversity in background, race and gender in his judicial nominations.

Two years ago, the Senate confirmed the nation’s first federal Muslim judge, Zahid Quraishi, to serve as a district court judge in New Jersey. Quraishi’s first day on the job at a New York law firm was Sept. 11, 2001. He would go on to join the Army’s legal arm and served two deployments in Iraq.

United States News

Associated Press

Shooting, fire at Tennessee home leads to 6 dead including 3 children

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (AP) — Six people including three children were found dead in a Tennessee home where police responded to a shooting and arrived to find the residence ablaze, authorities said. A seventh person who had suffered gunshot wounds was found alive at the home in Sequatchie on Thursday night after firefighters extinguished the flames […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes

PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — Cleanup efforts continued Friday morning after severe storms spawned tornadoes that left at least four dead, three in Texas and one in Florida as another series of fierce storms carved its way through Southern states. In Perryton in the Texas Panhandle, Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard said three people were killed […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Man allegedly kills 3 children and wounds woman in shooting at Ohio home, report says

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man allegedly shot and killed three children and wounded a woman at an Ohio home Thursday afternoon, according to a news station. Police responded to the home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m., WKRC-TV reported. Officers found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside the home with […]

1 day ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Fil...

Associated Press

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

1 day ago

Associated Press

Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens

PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton on Thursday, killing three people, injuring dozens more and causing widespread damage as another in a series of fierce storms carved its way through Southern states. The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit the area Thursday afternoon. […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Pregnant woman shot and killed owned Seattle restaurant near famed market

SEATTLE (AP) — A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Twitter Thursday that his condolences go out to the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Nusrat Chowdhury confirmed as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history