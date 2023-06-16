PHOENIX — A West Valley man was arrested this week after he allegedly strangled and threatened to kill his girlfriend, authorities said.

A woman called in a delayed report Tuesday night about a domestic violence incident near U.S. 60/Grand Avenue and Greenway Road, the El Mirage Police Department said.

The victim said her boyfriend, 37-year-old Matthew James Reynolds, allegedly pointed a gun at her, strangled her and wouldn’t let her leave the residence, police said.

She was able get out with their two children and find shelter with family.

Police served a warrant Wednesday evening with the assistance of Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and took Reynolds into custody without incident.

Reynolds was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment. His bond was set at $50,000.

“Our community members deserve to be in their homes without fear of violence,” El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a press release. “The response and investigation by our officers, along with the cooperation from MCSO, helped to arrest a violent offender and protect another victim.”

