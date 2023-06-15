Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Rural Utah abortion clinic closes amid staff shortages, plans to reopen in August

Jun 15, 2023, 3:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — There is now one fewer place to access abortion in Utah after Planned Parenthood closed its only clinic outside the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.

The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah said on Thursday that the Logan clinic has long been staffed with one provider, who left to take another position in March. The northern Utah city of 52,000 is home to Utah State University and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Idaho, where abortions have been banned except for in cases of rape or incest since last year.

Planned Parenthood said in a statement that it was training new staff and planned to reopen its clinic in August, in addition to a new facility in Ogden. In the meantime, it has attempted to help Logan patients schedule appointments at nearby health centers. In addition to abortion, the organization’s facilities provide sexual and reproductive health services including birth control and STI and pregnancy screenings.

“We apologize for the challenges accessing care and appreciate the patience of our valued community members,” Kathryn Boyd, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, said in a statement. ”We look forward to welcoming you back.”

Three abortion clinics remain open in Utah’s Salt Lake City metro, including two operated by Planned Parenthood and a third, the independent Wasatch Women’s Clinic. There are broader concerns about specialty care in rural areas like northern Utah, which have in recent years experienced growing provider shortages.

Abortion clinics are reckoning with a new state law that will put the ban on hold until Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit challenging it can be resolved.

Lawmakers have said licenses for abortion clinics are no longer needed in post-Roe v. Wade Utah. Abortion is legal up to 18 weeks of pregnancy while challenges to a state trigger law that would ban most abortions with exceptions for rape, incest or maternal health progresses through the court system.

Anti-abortion lawmakers who expect to prevail in court have said that the type of procedures allowed under the western conservative state’s laws are best suited for hospitals.

United States News

Associated Press

Man allegedly kills 3 children and wounds woman in shooting at Ohio home, report says

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man allegedly shot and killed three children and wounded a woman at an Ohio home Thursday afternoon, according to a news station. Police responded to the home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m., WKRC-TV reported. Officers found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside the home with […]

1 day ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Fil...

Associated Press

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

1 day ago

Associated Press

Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens

PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton on Thursday, killing three people, injuring dozens more and causing widespread damage as another in a series of fierce storms carved its way through Southern states. The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit the area Thursday afternoon. […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Pregnant woman shot and killed owned Seattle restaurant near famed market

SEATTLE (AP) — A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Twitter Thursday that his condolences go out to the […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Oregon man pleads guilty to hate crimes charges in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for threatening to use his vehicle to hit an Idaho library worker who defended a transgender co-worker, as well as two women he believed were lesbians, according to court documents and the U.S. Justice Department. Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, of Oregon, on […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Buffalo teen guilty in high-speed crash of stolen Kia that killed 4 passengers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo teenager who was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV involved in a high-speed crash that killed four passengers pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and other charges. The 16-year-old appeared in Erie County Court as an adolescent offender. He is expected to be sentenced to 15 months to four […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Rural Utah abortion clinic closes amid staff shortages, plans to reopen in August