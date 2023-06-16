PHOENIX — A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in Tempe on Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded the area of Interstate 10 and Broadway Road around 8:15 p.m. regarding a shooting, the Tempe Police Department said.

They found two victims, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. An injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to ABC15, a 20-year-old man shot an 18-year-old woman during an argument inside a vehicle before getting out and shooting himself.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available.

