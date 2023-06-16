ARIZONA NEWS
Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting near I-10 in Tempe
Jun 16, 2023, 8:00 AM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in Tempe on Thursday night, authorities said.
Officers responded the area of Interstate 10 and Broadway Road around 8:15 p.m. regarding a shooting, the Tempe Police Department said.
They found two victims, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. An injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
According to ABC15, a 20-year-old man shot an 18-year-old woman during an argument inside a vehicle before getting out and shooting himself.
Roads were closed in the area for several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
No additional information is available.
