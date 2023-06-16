Close
ADOT: Eastbound I-10 lanes closed due to crash near Casa Blanca

PHOENIX — Interstate 10 eastbound is closed Thursday night due to a crash at milepost 180 near Casa Blanca, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists traveling in this direction must exit at milepost 175.

ADOT said drivers are advised to expect deals and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the eastbound lanes.

The westbound lanes are delayed from an earlier crash at milepost 184.

