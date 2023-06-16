Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pregnant woman shot and killed owned Seattle restaurant near famed market

Jun 15, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Twitter Thursday that his condolences go out to the family of Eina Kwon. Kwon, 34, was eight months pregnant when a man shot multiple times into her car Tuesday while it was stopped at an intersection near the Aburiya Bento House restaurant she owned with her husband.

The fetus was delivered at a hospital and but died soon after, according to a probable cause statement. The woman’s 37-year-old husband, Sung Kwon, was shot in the arm and treated at the hospital.

“Eina was a leader in our community and business owner, running Aburiya Bento House with her family. What was supposed to be a joyful time for the Kwon family has turned into an unimaginable nightmare caused by senseless gun violence,” Harrell’s statement said.

Harrell also said he spoke to Sung Kwon on Thursday.

“He is a grieving but resilient father and husband who is grappling with unimaginable pain while recovering from his own injuries,” Harrell said.

On Tuesday morning, a man approached the couple’s car, fired at the driver’s side with a handgun and ran away, the probable cause statement said. Video from the neighborhood showed no previous interaction with the victims.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man who matched witnesses’ description soon after. Approached by officers, he raised his arms and said, “I did it, I did it,” according to police. Police said the man told investigators he saw a firearm in the vehicle and reacted by firing.

He was taken into custody, and a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a spokesperson for prosecutors. Charges are expected this week, The Seattle Times reported.

The shooting has led to an outpouring of grief for the Kwons, who also have a toddler.

Mourners have placed flowers and other remembrances at their now-shuttered restaurant, including Eunji Seo, the consulate general for the Republic of Korea in Seattle. A crowdfunding campaign to bring Eina Kwon’s family from Korea to the United States for her funeral has raised nearly $50,000.

The Kwons opened Aburiya, which serves traditional and fusion sushi, in 2018. The restaurant is popular with tourists and downtown workers seeking lunch deals.

United States News

Associated Press

Oregon man pleads guilty to hate crimes charges in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for threatening to use his vehicle to hit an Idaho library worker who defended a transgender co-worker, as well as two women he believed were lesbians, according to court documents and the U.S. Justice Department. Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, of Oregon, on […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Buffalo teen guilty in high-speed crash of stolen Kia that killed 4 passengers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo teenager who was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV involved in a high-speed crash that killed four passengers pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and other charges. The 16-year-old appeared in Erie County Court as an adolescent offender. He is expected to be sentenced to 15 months to four […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden digital director departing White House, expected to join to 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty is departing the White House and is expected to join the president’s 2024 reelection campaign, which is ramping up its activities two months after launch. Flaherty, a veteran of Biden’s 2020 campaign, has been overseeing the largest-ever White House digital team as the director of […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican governors intensify resistance to plan to sell land leases for conservation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican governors are pushing back against a proposal by the Biden administration to put conservation on equal footing with industry on vast government-owned lands. On Thursday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem testified before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources in favor of a bill that would require the Bureau of Land […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to life for ’99 slaying of 2 teen girls in Alabama

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of the 1999 slaying of two teenage girls in southeast Alabama was sentenced Thursday to spend the rest of his life in prison. Circuit Judge William Filmore officially handed down the sentence of life imprisonment without possibility of parole to Coley McCraney. The proceeding was a formality since […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan teenager guilty of killing father by throwing lye on him while he slept

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury convicted a Michigan teenager Thursday of killing her father by throwing lye on him and burning him while he was sleeping. Megan Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township in Oakland County, was found guilty of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death and domestic violence following a four-day […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Pregnant woman shot and killed owned Seattle restaurant near famed market