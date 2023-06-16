Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to disrupt weekend drivers

Jun 16, 2023, 4:15 AM

(ADOT Flickr Photo)

PHOENIX — An Interstate 10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will be a major disruption to weekend drivers, according to state transportation officials.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work and traffic shift as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All eastbound I-10 on-ramps from Third Street to Baseline Road will be closed as will the southbound Interstate 17 connection to eastbound I-10 near the airport.

Nearby in Tempe, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from I-10 to the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The I-10 ramps to eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed.

In north Phoenix, northbound I-17 will be closed from Thunderbird Road to the Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap and Peoria avenues, and at Cactus Road will be closed.

Finally, I-10 will be narrowed to one lane from Verrado Way to State Route 85 from 4 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a widening project.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

