Michigan teenager guilty of killing father by throwing lye on him while he slept

Jun 15, 2023, 2:43 PM

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury convicted a Michigan teenager Thursday of killing her father by throwing lye on him and burning him while he was sleeping.

Megan Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township in Oakland County, was found guilty of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death and domestic violence following a four-day trial. She faces up in life in prison when she is sentenced, scheduled to occur on July 25.

“This is a tragic case. The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Imirowicz was arrested in October 2021 after she threw the lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on Konrad Imirowicz, 64, while he was sleeping. He suffered chemical burns all over his body. But he survived for five months before dying in March 2022 when removed from life support.

Deputy prosecutor Jason DeSantis said Megan Imirowicz was upset with her father because he was drunk and unable to drive her to a hair salon appointment before a planned 18th birthday party.

During his hospitalization, both of Konrad Imirowicz’s legs were amputated, he suffered several infections and received a tracheotomy, skin grafts and kidney dialysis.

