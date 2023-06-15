Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Amazon debuts its headquarters complex in Virginia as it brings workers back to office

Jun 15, 2023, 1:17 PM

The two buildings comprising Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, are seen after a grand opening cere...

The two buildings comprising Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, are seen after a grand opening ceremony, in Arlington, Va., Thursday, June 15, 2023, (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Amazon unveiled the first phase of its new headquarters complex in Virginia Thursday, a pair of gleaming, amenity-packed office towers that its leaders hope will persuade employees accustomed to working from home during the pandemic to happily return to the office.

The grand opening of the Met Park office complex in Arlington’s Crystal City neighborhood near the nation’s capital marks the biggest milestone in the headquarters project since the company announced in 2018 that it would build a second headquarters complex in northern Virginia to complement its existing headquarters in Seattle.

Initially, plans for the “HQ2” project called for Amazon to bring 25,000 jobs each to both northern Virginia and New York City. But opposition to the incentive package in New York helped derail those plans, and the Arlington complex became the sole site for HQ2.

At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Amazon emphasized its efforts to ingratiate itself to the region. The company committed hundreds of millions of dollars to help preserve affordable housing in the region, and the project includes a 2.5-acre (1.01-hectare) park, fenced dog run and playground. Amazon even replicated its well-known banana stand from its Seattle headquarters, offering free fruit to workers and visitors.

Generally speaking, local leaders have welcomed Amazon and the high-paying jobs it has brought. Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey praised the company’s willingness to partner with the county, particularly on affordable housing.

“We looked to Amazon to learn about our community’s values and embrace them as their own. I want to commend Amazon’s leadership for doing exactly that,” he said.

Still, the changes have not been without some aggravation. Some community activists have complained about rising rent and gentrification. During construction, piledriving occurred in the first half of 2020, during the worst of the pandemic. Neighbors stuck in their homes pleaded for relief from the noise, to no avail.

Amazon also designed its headquarters to appeal to its employees. The project launched before the pandemic disrupted office culture. Earlier this year, Amazon announced it is pausing the second phase of the HQ2 project, though state and county leaders remain confident that the delay is only temporary.

In February, Amazon said it will require all its workers to return to the office at least three days a week, prompting 30,000 workers to sign a petition asking the company to reconsider.

In a tour of the complex Thursday, John Schoettler, Amazon’s vice president of global real estate, said the company tweaked the designs to incorporate changes designed to accommodate a post-pandemic workforce. The towers feature dedicated suites to accommodate group projects and open spaces dubbed “centers of energy” designed to facilitate collaboration.

“This was designed pre-pandemic, but we were constantly gathering information from our employees” to accommodate their needs,” Schoettler said.

The finished product includes rooftop gardens, pool and foosball tables, outdoor electric grills — Amazon says the building uses no fossil fuels — high-quality dining options and a “dog wall” that shows photos of workers’ pets.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, himself a former corporate chieftain, seemed genuinely impressed by the complex as he toured it.

“I don’t want to cause any intracompany tensions,” he said, “but I wonder if this should be renamed HQ1.”

United States News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Crown Act legislation on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Lansing, M...

Associated Press

Michigan bans hairstyle discrimination in workplaces and schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The denial of employment or educational opportunities due to discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles, such as Afros, cornrows or dreadlocks, will be prohibited in Michigan under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The new law, known as the Crown Act, will amend the state’s civil rights law to […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys in W...

Associated Press

U.S. attorney general to visit Minneapolis for ‘civil rights matter’ announcement

Two years after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department following the killing of George Floyd, Attorney General Merrick Garland is visiting Minneapolis to make an announcement in “a civil rights matter.” Justice Department and city officials declined on Thursday to confirm that Friday’s news conference at the federal […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlan...

Associated Press

Critics blast Georgia’s plan to delay software updates on its voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — Critics of Georgia’s plan to wait until after next year’s presidential election to install a software update to address security flaws on the state’s voting equipment called that irresponsible, saying the machines would be left open to attack. The vulnerabilities in the Dominion Voting Systems equipment were identified by an expert witness […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building, June 25, ...

Associated Press

Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — The swimming pool deck of a beachfront severe strength deficiency, federal investigators said Thursday. Investigators with the National Institute of Standards and Technology gave an update on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, during a regular meeting of the National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee. The town […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man is facing firearm charges after he told officers he accidentally shot himself in the leg while dreaming that an intruder was breaking into his home, police said. The Lake Barrington man was charged about two months after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his home […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Archbishop Timothy Broglio conducts an Easter Sunday Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine...

Associated Press

Catholic bishops’ president calls for better border management, continued care for immigrants

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — The leader of the nation’s Catholic bishops weighed in on ongoing immigration issues Thursday, calling for effective border management while emphasizing the church’s need to help migrants — and questioning political leaders who are transporting them to faraway states. “We strive to encourage those well-intentioned lawmakers who are seeking to enact […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Amazon debuts its headquarters complex in Virginia as it brings workers back to office