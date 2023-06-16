Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sinema: Social workers key for dual diagnosis people experiencing homelessness in Valley

Jun 16, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:16 am

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a former social worker, believes their work with people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County who are considered “dual-diagnosis” individuals are among the most important in combatting the problem.

People with multiple issues that are keeping them on the streets — Sinema offered drug addiction and mental health problems as examples — need the proper care from social workers to turn their lives around, according to Arizona’s senior senator.

Sinema experienced homeless as a child at times and added that breaking out of the cycle can be difficult.

“For individuals who are experiencing both of those challenges at the same time, it can be very, very difficult to get them into long-term housing or into programs on a path of stability,” Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

The senator said a social worker’s best way to help those people is by listening and offering services, which vary on a case-by-case basis.

“If someone says, look, I’m not ready to go into long-term shelter, but I do need help with a meal today or I do need help with a shower today or I would like somewhere to sleep for a few days or I would like help getting off of drugs, whatever it is, a person is ready for, that’s what we want to offer them,” Sinema said.

Once that relationship is cemented, Sinema said social workers can start building trust and slowly address more needs.

She said there are multiple benefits to the approach.

“It makes a lot of sense to do it this way because the data shows very clearly that once we help individuals get access to one or more of these services, then they get independent and no longer rely on public services,” Sinema said.

“So it actually helps save the state and the county money and it helps people be productive members of society.”

As for the role of the federal government, Sinema said providing money to states is the best plan.

“The No. 1 thing that the federal government can do is provide funding to states so that they can address the issue,” Sinema said. “That’s the No. 1 thing to do.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

After Central Arizona Shelter Services helped John Merkel when he experienced homelessness, he beca...

Luke Forstner

Without a Home: Success stories show difficulty of escaping homelessness in Valley

Many professionals, government organizations, nonprofits and volunteers are working hard to lift people out of homelessness in metro Phoenix.

6 hours ago

(ADOT Flickr Photo)...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to disrupt weekend drivers

An Interstate 10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will be a major disruption to drivers this weekend.

6 hours ago

(Arizona Diamondbacks Photo/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 16-18

There is plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend in celebration of Father's Day, Juneteenth and Pride Month.

6 hours ago

(Hash Kitchen Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Gilbert Hash Kitchen introducing brunch dishes, boozy coffees at new location

Hash Kitchen is "turning up the volume" with a new location opening in the Valley this summer.

1 day ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Over 580 people arrested, drugs and guns seized in operation in Phoenix

More than 580 people were arrested in a five-day multi-agency operation organized by the Phoenix Police Department. 

1 day ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

Brandon Gray

ADOT: Eastbound I-10 lanes closed due to crash near Casa Blanca

Interstate 10 eastbound is closed Thursday night due to a crash at milepost 180 near Casa Blanca, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Sinema: Social workers key for dual diagnosis people experiencing homelessness in Valley