Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona woman whose baby died of fentanyl overdose sentenced to 15 years in prison

Jun 15, 2023, 2:00 PM

Stock photo of a prison cell. Sarah Caitlin Burnette of Arizona, whose baby died of a fentanyl over...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – An Arizona woman whose baby died of a fentanyl overdose last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week, authorities said.

Sarah Caitlin Burnette, 23, of the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community was sentenced by a federal judge Monday after previously pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Burnette’s 18-month-old boy died on February 27, 2021, after ingesting fentanyl, prosecutors said.

Burnette was responsible for her son’s overdose and also exposed another child to the same risk, prosecutors said.

RELATED STORIES

She initially was arrested on counts of murder and child abuse

The case was jointly investigated by the Salt River Police Department and FBI.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Homeless youth in Arizona connected to education in hopes of a better future

The Homeless Youth Connection works to connect youth to critical services, as a staggering amount of homeless youth in the Valley are unaccompanied.

14 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

KTAR Newsroom

Watch: KTAR News hosts second roundtable on homelessness in the Valley

KTAR’s Jayme West and ABC15’s Javier Soto moderate the discussions, which will run from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

14 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Ex-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: ‘Tough love’ should be part of homelessness response

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the state can be a leader by addressing its homelessness problem with both compassion and “tough love.”

14 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: Behind the story of the Without a Home series

Arizona's News Roundup this week talks about parts of the "Without a Home" series you heard, behind the scenes and more.

14 hours ago

Banyan on Washington offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments in Phoen...

KTAR.com

Luxury apartment community opens near Phoenix-Tempe border

Banyan on Washington, a luxury apartment community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, is now open near the Phoenix-Tempe border.

14 hours ago

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday, June 15, 2023, for Mark Raymond Tindle, a missing Ph...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen on foot in downtown Phoenix area

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for a missing 64-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive condition.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Arizona woman whose baby died of fentanyl overdose sentenced to 15 years in prison