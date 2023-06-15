Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over advertising for weedkiller Roundup

Jun 15, 2023, 10:17 AM

FILE - Containers of Roundup sit on a store shelf on Feb. 24, 2019, in San Francisco. Two companies...

FILE - Containers of Roundup sit on a store shelf on Feb. 24, 2019, in San Francisco. Two companies that sell top brands of household weedkiller will pay nearly $7 million for allegedly making false and misleading claims regarding the safety of their products as part of a settlement with the New York Attorney General's office on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Bayer, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has agreed to pay $6.9 million to settle allegations by New York’s attorney general that its Monsanto unit made false and misleading claims about the safety of the weedkiller Roundup.

The sum comes on top of the billions of dollars Bayer has already paid to settle lawsuits claiming Roundup, one of the world’s most widely used herbicides, causes cancer.

The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James focused on advertising by Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer in 2018, saying Roundup “won’t harm anything but weeds” and does not threaten the health of animal wildlife.

James said those claims breached a previous settlement New York state reached with Monsanto two decades ago, in which Monsanto agreed to stop making unsubstantiated claims regarding the safety of Roundup products containing glyphosate.

“Pesticides can cause serious harm to the health of our environment, and pose a deadly threat to wildlife, including pollinators and other species vital to agriculture,” James said in a statement. “It is essential that pesticide companies — even and especially the most powerful ones — are honest with consumers about the dangers posed by their products so that they can be used responsibly.”

Bayer, which insists that Roundup is safe to use, said it was “pleased” to resolve the litigation. The company noted that the state’s legal claim focused on advertising practices, not on health risks to humans, “and made no findings regarding the safety of Roundup products and no scientific conclusion that they have caused harm to the environment including pollinators or aquatic species.”

The company said the attorney general had relied on outdated scientific studies in bringing the claim.

Glyphosate has been the subject of scrutiny and scientific debate for years. The France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the World Health Organization, classified it as a “probable human carcinogen” in 2015.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found in 2020 that the herbicide did not pose a health risk to people, but a federal appeals court in California ordered the agency last year to reexamine that ruling, saying it wasn’t supported by enough evidence.

The millions of dollars that Bayer and Monsanto will pay to the New York attorney general’s office will go toward remedying the impacts of environmental toxins or pollution on pollinating insects and aquatic species.

The settlement also requires the companies to immediately remove or discontinue any advertisements that represent Roundup products containing glyphosate as harmless, nontoxic or free from risk to wildlife.

United States News

Associated Press

Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw dies at 84

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Warren McGraw, a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice who spent five decades in public service, has died at age 84, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. Court spokeswoman Jennifer Bundy confirmed McGraw’s death but had no additional information. Blue Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Beckley said it was […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appea...

Associated Press

Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday. Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

No ifs, ands, or butts: Protesters drop pants to protest climate change at Massachusetts Statehouse

BOSTON (AP) — Climate change protesters dropped their pants at the Massachusetts Statehouse during a debate on a proposed tax relief package Thursday to bring attention to what they say is the need for swifter action against the use of fossil fuels. About 1 p.m., protesters stood, turned their backs to the Senate chamber and […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Baby Boy Horry’s’ mother is sentenced to 4 years in the death of an infant left beside a highway

A woman accused of abandoning her infant in a box beside a South Carolina highway in 2008 will serve four years in prison. Thursday’s sentencing wraps up a case that had gone cold until police arrested Jennifer Sahr three years ago in the death of the newborn known as “Baby Boy Horry.” Sahr was a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-NYC Mayor de Blasio ordered to pay $475K for misusing public funds on failed White House bid

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was ordered Thursday to pay $475,000 by a city ethics board that found he misused public funds on a police security detail during his failed presidential bid. The hefty fine is the largest ever handed out by New York’s Conflicts of Interest Board, […]

15 hours ago

Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, right, talks with farmer Sylvain Bukasa, of Dunbarton, ...

Associated Press

Agricultural producers and food businesses throught nation getting $320M boost from USDA

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investment funds to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control food prices and improve nutrition, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday. “We’re here to underscore the important role that local and regional food systems play […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over advertising for weedkiller Roundup