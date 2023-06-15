Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Liz Rose heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jun 15, 2023, 8:56 AM

This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley ...

This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose, who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, with Post Malone and musical theater lyricist Tim Rice also being honored.

The class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Louis Bell, Jacob Dickey, Emilio Estefan, Sasha Estefan, Doug E. Fresh, Myles Frost, Heather Headley, Alan Menken, Valerie Simpson, Keith Sweat and Joe Walsh are set to participate.

The inductees include Lynne, of ELO, who penned “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Evil Woman,” and Estefan, who is credited for popularizing Latin rhythms with such crossover smashes as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Ballard helped write Alanis Morissette’s monster 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill” and was involved in the recording and writing of several Michael Jackson albums, including “Thriller,” “Bad” and “Dangerous.”

Riley, the singer, songwriter and producer, is credited with creating New Jack Swing and its top anthems like Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative” and Keith Sweat’s “I Want Her.” Rose co-wrote many songs with Taylor Swift, including “You Belong with Me,” “Teardrops on My Guitar” and “White Horse.”

Post Malone will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, given to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry.” Rice, who is already in the hall, will be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award, the highest honor bestowed by the event.

Snoop Dogg, whose hits include “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice,” has deferred his induction to next year. Sade has also deferred her induction.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating the popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Some already in the hall include Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond and Phil Collins.

___

Online: http://www.songhall.org

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

United States News

Broward Sheriff's Office Lt. Col. Samuel Samaroo (cq) stands and identifies the various tools on hi...

Associated Press

Florida deputy didn’t follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says

A former Florida sheriff’s deputy didn’t follow his extensive training on how to stop an active shooter when he didn’t confront the killer who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school, a former training commander testified Thursday. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson had undergone training both in a video simulator and with live […]

11 hours ago

This undated image provided by Jason Musgrave shows Dr. John Forsyth. Dr. John Forsyth, a missing e...

Associated Press

A Missouri doctor’s death is steeped in mystery and speculation. Authorities aren’t talking

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — John Forsyth was known as a hard-working doctor who cared deeply for his patients and often teased nurses in the emergency room to ease tension. He was a father of eight and newly engaged. He also co-founded a cryptocurrency business with his brother. His sudden disappearance from a southwestern Missouri town […]

11 hours ago

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Robert Caro, left, and Robert Gottlieb in a sce...

Associated Press

Robert Caro’s last book on LBJ likely won’t be delayed by editor Robert Gottlieb’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Caro’s fifth volume on Lyndon Johnson, one of the book world’s most long-awaited publications, is unlikely to be delayed by the death of his longtime editor, publishing luminary Robert Gottlieb. “Mr. Caro is continuing his work on Volume 5 with limited interruption,” Caro spokesperson Paul Bogaards said Thursday, a day […]

11 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the b...

Associated Press

Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if not attendance

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues, and in some cases attendance, at par or above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report. Globally, the theme park industry hit a peak in 2019, the year before the spread of […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his pla...

Associated Press

How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI investigators who searched Harold Martin’s Maryland property in the fall of 2016 found classified documents — including material at the top secret level — strewn about his home, car and storage shed. The former National Security Agency contractor didn’t contest the allegations, ultimately pleading guilty in 2019 and admitting his […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Peacock strikes naming rights deal with home of Emmy Awards in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles is changing its name to Peacock Theater, and the open-air plaza next to it will be known as Peacock Place. The changes take effect July 11 as part of a multi-year naming rights deal between Peacock, NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service, and sports and live entertainment […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Liz Rose heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame