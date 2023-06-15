Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Former Bosnian prison camp guard charged with lying to get refugee status, citizenship in US

Jun 15, 2023, 8:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — A former guard at a notoriously harsh and violent prison camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina where Serbian prisoners were killed, sexually assaulted, tortured and starved has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he lied to get refugee status and, ultimately, his U.S. citizenship, prosecutors said.

Kemal Mrndzic, 51, who now lives in the Boston area, is charged with using a fraudulently obtained U.S. passport; possessing and using a fraudulently obtained naturalization certificate and fraudulently obtained Social Security card; making a false statement to federal law enforcement officers; and engaging in a scheme to conceal his involvement in persecution during the Bosnian War, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said in a statement Wednesday.

An email and voicemail seeking comment was left with Mrndzic’s attorney on Thursday. A listed telephone number for Mrndzic, who lives in Swampscott north of Boston, was no longer in service.

He will appear in court at a later date.

“Emigrating to the United States is a privilege and if you conceal criminal conduct to deceive your way into this country, you will ultimately be detected,” acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said in a statement.

Mrndzic was a guard supervisor at the Celebici prison camp during the Bosnian War in the 1990s, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia found that guards at the camp killed, sexually assaulted and tortured Serbian prisoners, and three former guards were indicted and convicted of playing a role in that persecution, prosecutors said.

Numerous survivors have since identified Mrndzic as being involved in beatings and other abuses at the camp, prosecutors said.

“The prison conditions at Celebici were exceptionally harsh,” states a Homeland Security investigator’s affidavit. “Hundreds of prisoners were forced to sit in rows, shoulder to shoulder on the concrete floor of a large metal hangar for months. They slept on the same concrete spot, without blankets or bedding.”

“Dozens of other prisoners were forced into a long lightless underground tunnel where they sat shoulder to shoulder on the concrete floor,” the affidavit said. “The tunnel was insufficiently wide to lie out straight at night, and the men were so tightly packed that if one man had to turn over, all those around him had to do the same.”

Mrndzic was questioned by the tribunal after the war, but fled to Croatia and applied as a refugee to the U.S. by falsely claiming in his interview and application that he was captured and abused by Serbian forces and could not return home for fear of future persecution, prosecutors said.

He was admitted to the U.S. as a refugee in 1999, and was granted U.S. citizenship in 2009, authorities said.

Mrndzic was arrested in May and released on $30,000 bond.

United States News

Broward Sheriff's Office Lt. Col. Samuel Samaroo (cq) stands and identifies the various tools on hi...

Associated Press

Florida deputy didn’t follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says

A former Florida sheriff’s deputy didn’t follow his extensive training on how to stop an active shooter when he didn’t confront the killer who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school, a former training commander testified Thursday. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson had undergone training both in a video simulator and with live […]

11 hours ago

This undated image provided by Jason Musgrave shows Dr. John Forsyth. Dr. John Forsyth, a missing e...

Associated Press

A Missouri doctor’s death is steeped in mystery and speculation. Authorities aren’t talking

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — John Forsyth was known as a hard-working doctor who cared deeply for his patients and often teased nurses in the emergency room to ease tension. He was a father of eight and newly engaged. He also co-founded a cryptocurrency business with his brother. His sudden disappearance from a southwestern Missouri town […]

11 hours ago

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Robert Caro, left, and Robert Gottlieb in a sce...

Associated Press

Robert Caro’s last book on LBJ likely won’t be delayed by editor Robert Gottlieb’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Caro’s fifth volume on Lyndon Johnson, one of the book world’s most long-awaited publications, is unlikely to be delayed by the death of his longtime editor, publishing luminary Robert Gottlieb. “Mr. Caro is continuing his work on Volume 5 with limited interruption,” Caro spokesperson Paul Bogaards said Thursday, a day […]

11 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the b...

Associated Press

Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if not attendance

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues, and in some cases attendance, at par or above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report. Globally, the theme park industry hit a peak in 2019, the year before the spread of […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his pla...

Associated Press

How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI investigators who searched Harold Martin’s Maryland property in the fall of 2016 found classified documents — including material at the top secret level — strewn about his home, car and storage shed. The former National Security Agency contractor didn’t contest the allegations, ultimately pleading guilty in 2019 and admitting his […]

11 hours ago

This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley ...

Associated Press

Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Liz Rose heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, with Post Malone and musical theater lyricist Tim Rice also being honored. The class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Louis Bell, Jacob […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Former Bosnian prison camp guard charged with lying to get refugee status, citizenship in US