Man hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix convenience store

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after he was shot at a convenience store in Phoenix, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting call near Glendale and 19th avenues and found a man with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available.

