ARIZONA NEWS
Man hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix convenience store
Jun 15, 2023, 6:52 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after he was shot at a convenience store in Phoenix, authorities said.
Police responded to a shooting call near Glendale and 19th avenues and found a man with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.
He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
No additional information is available.
