PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 68-year-old woman with a medical condition last seen in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

Talibah Majeedah Salahuddin stands 5 feet tall and weighs 177 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Majeedah Salahuddin was last seen near 19th Avenue and Unions Hills Drive in a manual wheelchair.

She was wearing a yellow top and multicolored pants.

Majeedah Salahuddin has a medical condition that can cause her to get lost and easily confused.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.