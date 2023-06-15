Close
Pregnant woman fatally shot in car at Seattle intersection

Jun 14, 2023, 6:40 PM

Bullet holes are seen in the driver's door window of a Tesla as police secure the scene following a shooting in a Seattle neighborhood, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A woman who was 32 weeks pregnant died after a man shot multiple times into the car she was in while stopped at a Seattle intersection, authorities said. (Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times via AP)
SEATTLE (AP) — A woman who was eight months pregnant died after a man shot multiple times into a car she was in while stopped at an intersection in central Seattle, authorities said.

The 34-year-old woman’s baby was delivered at a hospital and but died soon after, The Seattle Times reported Wednesday, citing a probable cause statement.

A 37-year-old man who was in the car with the woman was wounded in the arm and remained hospitalized.

The motivation for the Tuesday morning shooting in the Belltown neighborhood was unclear.

A man approached the car, fired at the driver’s side with a handgun and ran away, the statement said. Video from the neighborhood showed no previous interaction with the victims.

A 30-year-old man who matched witnesses’ description was located by police soon after. Approached by officers, he raised his arms and said, “I did it, I did it,” according to police.

Police said he told investigators he saw a firearm in the vehicle and reacted by firing.

He was taken into custody, and a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a spokesperson for prosecutors. He had not yet been charged as of Wednesday.

