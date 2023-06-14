Close
Some Arizona marijuana products voluntarily recalled due to possible aspergillus, salmonella

Jun 14, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

PHOENIX — Some Arizona marijuana products have been voluntarily recalled due to potential aspergillus and salmonella contamination, health officials said Wednesday.

No illnesses have been reported but the recall was made out of an abundance of caution after Arizona Department of Health Services laboratory auditors discovered potential false negative results for contaminants were reported by a licensed marijuana laboratory.

Here’s the list of recalled products and specific information about them:

  • Cannabist Cap’s Frozen Lemon Batch No.: 041323-LR. Product type: CFL Live resin Contamination: Concentrate Salmonella
  • Cannabist Twisted Lemonz Batch No.: 041023-LR.CBN.1 Product type: Live resin Contamination: Concentrate Salmonella
  • Cannabist Cherry Punch Batch No.: 221116-02-40 Product type: Plant, Trim Contamination: Aspergillus
  • Cannabist Ghost Train Haze Batch No.: 040423-LR.GTH Product type: Live resin Contamination: Concentrate Salmonella

Once the potential contaminants were discovered, the facility that made the products was notified and took action to work with distributors and retail partners on removing them from shelves.

Anyone who purchased potentially affected products should throw them out, according to ADHS.

Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infections, usually in people already sick with something else.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and headaches for up to seven days.

Anyone with questions about the products should contact the dispensary where they were purchased.

