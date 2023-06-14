Close
Man convicted in shootout at Minnesota bar that killed 1, injured 15

Jun 14, 2023, 1:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A second man has been found guilty in a shootout at a bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, that left one person dead and more than a dozen people injured.

Terry Lorenzo Brown was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegally possessing a firearm, KARE-TV reported.

Prosecutors said Brown and Devondre Phillips began shooting at each other at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar near downtown St. Paul on Oct. 10, 2021.

Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old bystander from St. Paul, was killed, and at least 15 others including Brown and Phillips were wounded, as bar patrons fled in panic.

Phillips was found guilty of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder earlier this year. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

Brown’s attorney, Stephen Grigsby, said during closing arguments that Brown fired in self-defense after Devondre Phillips shot at him, although it was only a fraction of a second before Brown returned fire.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage from the bar showed Brown advancing on Phillips with a gun in his hand as Phillips shot Brown’s friend in the stomach. Images showed Brown continuing to advance until the shootout between Brown and Phillips started.

